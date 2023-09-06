Crewe Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,012,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,949,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,891,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 1,541,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

