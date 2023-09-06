Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

APD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.71. 68,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,654. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.