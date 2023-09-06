Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 741,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

