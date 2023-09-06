Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.40. The stock had a trading volume of 388,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,314. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average is $294.20.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

