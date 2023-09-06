Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $692.73. 296,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.09. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

