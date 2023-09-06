Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

