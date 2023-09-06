Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 394 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 613,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,046. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

