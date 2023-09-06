Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.52. 193,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average of $216.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

