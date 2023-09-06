Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.72. 957,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,097. The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

