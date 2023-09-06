Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.11. 161,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

