Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 683,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,304. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

