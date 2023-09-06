Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.27. 307,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

