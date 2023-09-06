Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. 510,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,874. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

