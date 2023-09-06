Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $256.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,615. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $314.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

