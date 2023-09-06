Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,581. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.