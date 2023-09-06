Critical Comparison: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) vs. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial $140.44 million 6.40 -$71.13 million $0.44 30.05

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ellington Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ellington Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 42.05% 12.65% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

