Critical Contrast: Semler Scientific (SMLR) & Its Peers

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is one of 74 public companies in the "Electromedical equipment" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Semler Scientific to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million $14.32 million 11.89 Semler Scientific Competitors $1.01 billion $85.24 million 0.29

Semler Scientific’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34% Semler Scientific Competitors -408.22% -118.48% -33.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Semler Scientific and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semler Scientific and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semler Scientific Competitors 160 684 1881 93 2.68

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.22%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific’s rivals have a beta of 12.38, indicating that their average share price is 1,138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

