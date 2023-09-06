Critical Survey: Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) vs. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $37.72 billion 0.36 $354.00 million N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million N/A $113.66 million $0.42 29.31

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 16.42% 9.38% 6.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jardine Matheson and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 0 N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Jardine Matheson beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and supplying aseptic packaging materials. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery retail, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores; and invests in and manages a portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, and residences. Further, it engages in the motor dealerships business. Additionally, the company involved in the energy, infrastructure, logistics, and information technology businesses. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

