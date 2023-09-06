Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.12 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $7.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

