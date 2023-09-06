CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get CSP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSP

CSP Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of CSP stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.12.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $43,989.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $43,989.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,001 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,574.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 615,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,941,837.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,639 shares of company stock valued at $377,751. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSP by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSP by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.