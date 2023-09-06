CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVV

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

NASDAQ CVV opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 1.67.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 32,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth about $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.