DARTH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $638.29 Million (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars.

