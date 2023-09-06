Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.15. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 13,100 shares changing hands.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

