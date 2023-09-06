Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,816. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

