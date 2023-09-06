Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

