Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

