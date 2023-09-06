Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $23.84

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $24.57. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 48,555 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 502,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

