Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) & Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Financial Survey

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Home Point Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 1 1 0 0 1.50 Home Point Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $2.04, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Home Point Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

This table compares Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Home Point Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital $255.60 million 1.26 -$163.45 million ($2.24) -1.04

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Home Point Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital -63.98% -29.08% -6.07%

Summary

Home Point Capital beats Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business. Its Public Investment Finance segment offers financing eligible for bonds aimed at the provision and improvement of public infrastructure for region, province, municipalities, urban development companies, public hospital, investment, and real estate companies; provides long-term publicly granted export financing hedged by public export-credit insurers; and operates digital platform for public-sector borrowers and institutional investors. The Value Portfolio segment comprises non-strategic portfolios and activities including existing financings to public sector which are not linked to specific projects. The company is headquartered in Garching, Germany.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As of July 31, 2023, Home Point Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

