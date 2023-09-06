dForce USD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $4,747.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00244959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00017274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,214,467 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98778634 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,547.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.