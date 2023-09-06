Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.83) to GBX 4,000 ($50.52) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

