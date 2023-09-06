Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

