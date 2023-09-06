Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 23,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,971. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

