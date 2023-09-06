Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Trading Down 8.3%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 39,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 73,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Direct Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direct Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 60.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

