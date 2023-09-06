Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 1,252 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. 210,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

