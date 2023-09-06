Doliver Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

