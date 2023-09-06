Doliver Advisors LP Buys 1,150 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7 %

PFE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 8,331,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,053,244. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.