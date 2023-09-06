Doliver Advisors LP Has $221,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,720,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 767,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 487,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.26. 649,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,256. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -377.18, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

