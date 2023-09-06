Doliver Advisors LP Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 467.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,780 shares of company stock worth $54,709,914. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.23. 1,463,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.96. The firm has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

