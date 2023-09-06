Doliver Advisors LP Makes New $119,000 Investment in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMPO. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in Tempo Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempo Automation Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMPO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

