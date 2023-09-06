Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.39. 299,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,023. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

