Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 2,400 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in APA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 1.6 %

APA traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 973,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,037. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

