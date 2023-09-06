Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

SPOT stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.17. 560,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

