Doliver Advisors LP Sells 222 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. 452,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $177.78.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

