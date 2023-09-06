Doliver Advisors LP Sells 995 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 122,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,291. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

