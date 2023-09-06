Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Argent Trust Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 682,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.63. 813,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,173. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

