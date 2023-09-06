Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $125.83

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.83 and last traded at $128.69, with a volume of 662251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

