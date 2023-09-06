DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 15,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.