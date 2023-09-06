Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BROS opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

