Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

EIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,880. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

