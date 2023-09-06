Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Plans GBX 0.81 Dividend

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 1.4 %

Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,883.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.27. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 99 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.